In Virginia gubernatorial debate, Gillespie, Northam clash

HOT SPRINGS, Va. — The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor clashed at their first debate over President Donald Trump, health care, immigration, and social issues.

Republican Ed Gillespie said Saturday that he doesn't always support Trump's policies, but is willing to work with the president on issues important to Virginia, such as military spending.

Democrat Ralph Northam said Trump is a "dangerous" man. Northam said Gillespie has been conspicuously silent in criticizing Trump's policies on health care and immigration that Northam said hurt Virginians.

The two also disagreed on other issues.