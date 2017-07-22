MSF says opening clinic is first step to new trauma hospital

KABUL — The Geneva-based international health organization Medicins Sans Frontieres — also known as Doctors Without Borders — says it has opened an outpatient clinic in the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan.

The announcement comes nearly two years after U.S. airstrikes devastated a trauma hospital the group operated in Kunduz, killing 42 people, including 14 MSF staff.

Silvia Dallatomasina, head of MSF programs in Afghanistan, tells The Associated Press that Saturday's opening of the clinic is the first step to re-opening a trauma hospital in Kunduz.