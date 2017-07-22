Pakistani inmate asks court to suspend practice of hanging

ISLAMABAD — A defence lawyer says a Pakistani death-row inmate has requested that a court suspend the "un-Islamic" practice of hanging prisoners because it is "too painful," instead urging jail authorities to use lethal injections or some other mode of execution.

Mohammad Khursheed Khan said Saturday he filed the petition this week. He said the court has sought a reply from the government on Jan Bahadur's petition by July 26.

Khan said it was the first such petition filed before the Peshawar High Court. It was not immediately clear if a similar petition has ever been filed elsewhere in Pakistan.