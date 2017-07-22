Philippine Congress extends martial law in south amid siege

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Congress has overwhelmingly approved the president's appeal for martial law in the country's south to be extended to the end of the year, in a boost to a massive offensive aimed at quelling a two-month siege by Islamic State group-linked militants.

House of Representatives Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez announced that senators and House members voted 261-18 in favour of granting President Rodrigo Duterte's request in a special joint session Saturday.

The military chief of staff warned during the session that aside from the siege in Marawi, extremists can stage similar attacks in other southern cities.