Philippine Congress extends martial law in south amid siege

Protesters shout slogans outside the Lower House to coincide with the special joint session on the possible extension of martial law in the southern Philippines, Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. Martial Law was declared by President Duterte last May 23 for 60 days following the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city which is now on its second month. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Congress has overwhelmingly approved the president's appeal for martial law in the country's south to be extended to the end of the year, in a boost to a massive offensive aimed at quelling a two-month siege by Islamic State group-linked militants.

House of Representatives Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez announced that senators and House members voted 261-18 in favour of granting President Rodrigo Duterte's request in a special joint session Saturday.

The military chief of staff warned during the session that aside from the siege in Marawi, extremists can stage similar attacks in other southern cities.

Since the Marawi fighting began on May 23, at least 428 militants, 105 soldiers and policemen, and 45 civilians have been killed. Half a million residents have been displaced.

