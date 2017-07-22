Report: Iran inaugurates production line for missile
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV is reporting the inauguration of a production line for a new version of an air
The Saturday report said the missile dubbed Sayyad-3 is an upgrade to previous versions of the missile. Sayyad means "hunter" in Farsi.
The country's air
Iran occasionally announces production of sophisticated homegrown weapons that cannot be independently verified.
Iran announced in December it test-fired Sayyad-3. Its range is 120
In 1992 Iran began a military self-sufficiency program under which it produces mortars to missiles and tanks to submarines.