The Latest: Devastating California wildfire is slowing

This satellite imagery, posted Wednesday, July 19, 2017 on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, shows a large plume of smoke spreading hundreds of miles east from the Ditwiler fire, near Yosemite National Park in California's Sierra Nevada. Authorities say the stubborn wildfire burning in foothills west of Yosemite had destroyed dozens of structures while forcing thousands of people from their homes Wednesday. The San Francisco Bay Area is at left; Lake Tahoe is at top center. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on a Central California wildfire that destroyed 60 homes (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A wildfire that destroyed 60 homes near Yosemite National Park in California has slowed down. But it's far from being contained.

The blaze that forced thousands to flee their homes in the Sierra Nevada foothills is 30 per cent contained Saturday.

Fire officials say about 1,500 rural homes remain in its path. But the flames are said to be crawling instead of devouring tens of thousands of acres a day.

The nearly week-old fire has consumed about 120 square miles (311 square kilometres ) of grass, brush and timber and cast a pall of smoke over the famed park.

Some people who lost their homes are being allowed to return to the ruins.

People also are returning to the historic gold-mining town of Mariposa, which had been ordered evacuated. The evacuation was lifted on Friday.

The fire is one of more than a dozen that have scorched California in recent weeks. In Santa Barbara County, a fire that destroyed 16 homes since July 8 is 87 per cent contained.

