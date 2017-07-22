The Latest: Iraqis arrest 26 foreigners in Mosul; 16 women

BERLIN — The Latest on foreigners found in Iraq (all times local):

3 p.m.

Three Iraqi intelligence and investigative officials have told The Associated Press that 26 foreigners have been arrested in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul — including two men, eight children and 16 women — and they have been taken to Baghdad.

The sources say some of those arrested were from Chechnya, and the women were from Russia, Iran, Syria, France, Belgium and Germany. They spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the information is not yet public.

They say four German women have been arrested so far — including one each of Moroccan, Algerian, Chechen and German descent. The Moroccan has a child and they were arrested in Mosul about ten days ago.

The officials say the women had allegedly been working with IS in the police force. Their husbands were IS fighters but their fates are not known. The French and German embassies have visited the women. They expect that the children will be handed over to the countries they belong to and the women will be tried on terrorism charges.

— by Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad.

___

11:20 a.m.

Prosecutors say a German girl who ran away from home shortly after converting to Islam has been found in Iraq.

Prosecutor Lorenz Haase from the eastern German city of Dresden says the 16-year-old teenager, only identified as Linda W. in line with German privacy laws, is getting consular assistance from the German Embassy in Iraq. Haase on Saturday wouldn't confirm media reports that the teenager from Pulsnitz in eastern Germany had been fighting for the Islamic State group in Mosul.

He told The Associated Press that "our information ends with the girl's arrival in Istanbul about a year ago."