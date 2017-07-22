The Latest: Israel adds troops in West Bank after attack

JERUSALEM — The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):

10 a.m.

Israel's military says it has sent more troops to the West Bank after a Palestinian infiltrated a settlement and stabbed three Israelis to death in their home.

The decision came Saturday after military officials met overnight following the attack.

It did not elaborate but said it was in addition to hundreds of soldiers in place Friday over tensions at a major Jerusalem shrine.

Israel's Chief of Staff and Defence Minister are expected later in Halamish, the West Bank settlement where Friday night's attack took place.

The Palestinian killed three members of the same Israeli family as they ate the traditional Sabbath meal.

The attack came after three Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured in protests over metal detectors Israel set at the entrance to the shrine following a deadly Palestinian attack there.

9:15 a.m.

A relative says Israeli troops have arrested the brother of a 20-year-old Palestinian who stabbed to death three members of an Israeli family.

The assailant, identified as Omar al-Abed had sneaked over the fence of the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank late Friday and infiltrated the family's home, surprising them during a Sabbath dinner.

The army says the attacker killed a man and two of his children, while a woman was wounded. Al-Abed is hospitalized in Israel after being shot.

Ibrahim al-Abed, an uncle, says troops searched the family home in the village of Kobar on Saturday and arrested al-Abed's brother Monir, 21.

In a Facebook post Friday, Omar al-Abed said he was avenging what he called Israel's "desecration" of a Jerusalem shrine.

8:15 a.m.

Six people are dead after Israeli-Palestinian tensions over the Holy Land's most contested shrine boiled over into violence.

Three Palestinians died in street clashes in Jerusalem and three Israelis in a stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement Friday.

After nightfall, a Palestinian sneaked into a home in the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank and stabbed to death three Israelis.