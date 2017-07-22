The Latest: Minneapolis police shooting witness emerges

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the resignation of Minneapolis' police chief amid the investigation into the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by an officer (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

State investigators say they've interviewed a witness who was near the alley where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman last weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release Friday that the person was bicycling nearby just before the shooting and stopped and watched officers perform CPR Justine Damond late on July 15.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tQ5y2S ) reports that an unnamed source with direct knowledge of the investigation said the witness filmed part of the encounter. It doesn't say whether that includes the actual shooting or only the aftermath.

Damond, a 40-year-old spiritual healer from Australia who lived in Minneapolis, had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault happening in the alley behind her home. Authorities say Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot her as she approached his squad car.

___

12:45 a.m.

Minneapolis police Chief Janee (juh-NAY') Harteau (har-TOH') says she is "willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes" be in charge of the department.

She and the police force are facing criticism in the wake of last weekend's fatal police shooting of 40-year-old Justine Damond, an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911.

Harteau's resignation Friday came at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges, who said she lost confidence in the chief.

Harteau worked her way up from the bottom of the department to become the city's first female, first openly gay and first Native American police chief.

She said Friday that she was honoured to serve as chief, but that she must "put the communities we serve first" despite the department's accomplishments under her leadership.

___