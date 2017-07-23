Israel arrests Hamas members in West Bank after stabbing
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has carried out a wave of West Bank arrests following a deadly stabbing attack against an Israeli family.
The military says Sunday that forces arrested 29 people, including nine members of the Hamas militant group.
A 20-year-old Palestinian assailant infiltrated the settlement of Halamish late Friday surprising a family during their Sabbath dinner. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon and his adult children, Chaya and Elad. A
Israel fortified its troops in the West Bank and placed forces on high alert after the attack. It followed a day with some of the worst Israeli-Palestinian clashes in years, which erupted over tensions at the Holy Land's most contested shrine.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Trudeau becomes first sitting prime minister to march in Halifax Pride parade
-
Driver charged after dramatic video shows him viciously attacking 74-year-old cyclist with a club
-
Taxpayer-funded NDP-Green office 'dumb mistake': political scientist
-
'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride