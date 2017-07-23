Israel arrests Hamas members in West Bank after stabbing

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has carried out a wave of West Bank arrests following a deadly stabbing attack against an Israeli family.

The military says Sunday that forces arrested 29 people, including nine members of the Hamas militant group.

A 20-year-old Palestinian assailant infiltrated the settlement of Halamish late Friday surprising a family during their Sabbath dinner. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon and his adult children, Chaya and Elad. A neighbour , an off-duty soldier, heard the screams, rushed to the home and opened fire, wounding the attacker.