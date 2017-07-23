Jordanian killed, Israeli wounded at Israeli embassy

AMMAN, Jordan — A Jordanian man was shot to death and an Israeli man was wounded in a violent incident at the Israeli embassy in Amman on Sunday evening, a security official and a news site linked to Jordan's military reported.

The Hala Akhbar site said the violent incident also included a stabbing.

It said the Israeli man was in an "unstable" condition and that the Jordanian died after suffering critical gunshot injuries.

A security official confirmed a Jordanian had been killed and an Israeli wounded, but would not provide further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the incident with the media.

The site says one of the wounded was in critical and the other in an "unstable" condition.

Israel's Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.