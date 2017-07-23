Mexican agents capture member of Jalisco cartel in Cancun

MEXICO CITY — Mexican military and police forces say they have captured a member of the Jalisco cartel suspected of being behind a shooting attack on the office of prosecutors in Cancun.

The attack in January left four people dead and marred Cancun's reputation as a calm beach resort. It came a day after a shooting at a music festival in a nearby town left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead.

Security forces said in a joint statement Sunday that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel member was taken into custody during raids on five houses in Cancun. The suspect was identified as Joshua Loyo.

The statement called him "one of the main generators of violence in Quintana Roo" state.