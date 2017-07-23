No butts about it: tiger and goat cohabitate

MOSCOW — A neglectful mother whose partner's unusual lifestyle became a sensation has taken over her mate's home with an odd companion of her own.

This isn't lurid reality TV. It's tigers and goats in Russia's Far East.

In 2015, a goat was placed in a tiger's compound in a wildlife park near Vladivostok with the expectation that he would be eaten. But the two appeared to become friends, becoming a popular topic on social media.

They broke up two months later amid escalating tensions. The park then brought in a female tiger; the pair had two cubs but the mother refused to nurse them and one died.