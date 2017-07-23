Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak ends his term

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, a prominent figure in the controversy over Russia's possible involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, has ended his assignment in Washington.

The Russian Embassy in Washington announced on Twitter that Kislyak's tenure ended on Saturday.

Kislyak's successor has not been announced, although it is widely expected to be Anatoly Antonov, a deputy foreign minister and former deputy defence minister seen as a hardliner regarding the United States.