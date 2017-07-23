'Star Wars' fan clubs honour Carrie Fisher at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Four "Star Wars" costuming clubs held a tribute to their favourite fallen princess at Comic-Con.

The fan groups celebrated the life and work of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia at the pop-culture convention in San Diego on Sunday.

Several women dressed in Leia's flowing white gown and iconic twin buns spoke about how much the character inspired them. One said she walked down the aisle at her wedding to Leia's theme. Another said, "You put on a pair of buns, and you're unstoppable."

The presentation included an exhibit of fan art created after Fisher's death last year.