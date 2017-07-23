The Latest: Israel installs new cameras at Jerusalem site
JERUSALEM — The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
Israel has installed new security cameras at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.
The cameras were spotted Sunday as Israel said it was considering an "alternative" to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence.
Israel set up the new security measures last week after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. It says they are a necessary measure to prevent more attacks but Muslims allege Israel is trying to expand its control at the Muslim-administered site and have launched mass prayer protests. Three Palestinians were killed in street clashes.
The Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, told the Voice of Palestine he demands a complete return to the procedure before the initial attack.
9 a.m.
The Israeli military says it has carried out a wave of West Bank arrests following a deadly stabbing attack against an Israeli family.
The military says Sunday that forces arrested 29 people, including nine members of the Hamas militant group.
A 20-year-old Palestinian assailant infiltrated the settlement of Halamish late Friday surprising a family during their Sabbath dinner. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon and his adult children, Chaya and Elad.
Israel fortified its troops in the West Bank and placed forces on high alert after the attack. It followed a day with some of the worst Israeli-Palestinian clashes in years, which erupted over tensions at the Holy Land's most contested shrine.
