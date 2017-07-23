The Latest: Israel installs new cameras at Jerusalem site

JERUSALEM — The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Israel has installed new security cameras at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

The cameras were spotted Sunday as Israel said it was considering an "alternative" to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence.

Israel set up the new security measures last week after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. It says they are a necessary measure to prevent more attacks but Muslims allege Israel is trying to expand its control at the Muslim-administered site and have launched mass prayer protests. Three Palestinians were killed in street clashes.

The Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, told the Voice of Palestine he demands a complete return to the procedure before the initial attack.

___

9 a.m.

The Israeli military says it has carried out a wave of West Bank arrests following a deadly stabbing attack against an Israeli family.

The military says Sunday that forces arrested 29 people, including nine members of the Hamas militant group.

A 20-year-old Palestinian assailant infiltrated the settlement of Halamish late Friday surprising a family during their Sabbath dinner. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon and his adult children, Chaya and Elad. A neighbour , an off-duty soldier, heard the screams, rushed to the home and opened fire, wounding the attacker.