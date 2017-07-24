8 hurt in riot, escape at Guatemala youth detention centre

GUATEMALA CITY — Authorities in Guatemala say at least eight people have been injured in a riot at a youth detention centre after inmates attempted to escape.

Volunteer firefighters spokesman Oscar Franco says several minors are being treated for tear gas inhalation or cuts and scrapes suffered when they climbed atop neighbouring buildings.

Several of the escapees managed to get on the roofs and threw bottles and rocks at police.

Monday's incident occurred at Guatemala City's Las Gaviotas facility, which holds underage offenders and others who have turned 18 and are still serving sentences.