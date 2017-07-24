Air Force pilot shot down in Vietnam buried in Montana
BUTTE, Mont. — An Air Force pilot has been laid to rest in his home state of Montana more than 48 years after being shot down during the Vietnam War.
The Montana Standard (http://bit.ly/2vT0Z9D ) reports Air Force Capt. Robert Edwin Holton was buried with full military
His remains were excavated from the crash site earlier this year and were returned to Montana on Friday.
Holton was Butte's lone service member missing in action from Vietnam. People have worn MIA bracelets in his
Friend Sue MacPherson put hers on top of Holton's casket so it could be buried with him.
