Albania's new President Ilir Meta is sworn in

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's new president has been sworn in during an extraordinary session of parliament.

President Ilir Meta on Monday formally took the post after swearing that he would "abide by the country's Constitution and the laws, will respect citizens' rights and freedoms, will defend the independence of the Republic of Albania and will serve the general interest and prosperity of the Albanian people."

Meta, 48, has been parliament speaker and leader of the junior governing party, the Socialist Movement for Integration, or LSI. Elected by the parliament in April, he gave up the party post to his wife, Monika Kryemadhi.