Burundi school director: 6 teens likely seeking better life

WASHINGTON — The director of a school in Burundi says six teenagers who disappeared after an international robotics competition in Washington probably left because life is hard in the East African nation, not because they feared insecurity at home.

Esperence Niyonzima is the director of Iteletique, which sent two teens. She said Monday parents she spoke to "were not concerned."

D.C. police are continuing to investigate. They say there are no indications of foul play. Police say two of the teens were seen crossing the border into Canada. Event organizers believe the teens may have planned their disappearance.

Burundi has been plagued by sporadic violence since April 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term led to street protests.

