Burundi school director: 6 teens likely seeking better life

This combination of photos provided by the Washington Metropolitan Police Department shows six Burundi teenagers who were reported missing on July 19, 2017, after participating in an international robotics competition in Washington. The two girls and four boys ranging in age from 16 to 18 are, from top left, Richard Irakoze, Kevin Sabumukiza, Nice Munezero, and from bottom left, Aristide Irambona, Don Ingabire, and Audrey Mwamikazi. Esperence Niyonzima is the director of Iteletique in Burundi, which sent two teens. She said Monday, July 24, the teenagers probably left because life is hard in the East African nation, not because they feared insecurity at home. Parents she spoke to ‚Äúwere not concerned.‚Äù (Washington Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — The director of a school in Burundi says six teenagers who disappeared after an international robotics competition in Washington probably left because life is hard in the East African nation, not because they feared insecurity at home.

Esperence Niyonzima is the director of Iteletique, which sent two teens. She said Monday parents she spoke to "were not concerned."

D.C. police are continuing to investigate. They say there are no indications of foul play. Police say two of the teens were seen crossing the border into Canada. Event organizers believe the teens may have planned their disappearance.

Burundi has been plagued by sporadic violence since April 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term led to street protests.

AP writer Eloge Willy Kaneza, in Bujumbura, Burundi, contributed to this report.

