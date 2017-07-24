Cyprus police: Woman from China killed in boating accident

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police say a woman originally from China has been killed in a speedboat accident in a remote corner of the east Mediterranean island.

A Greek Cypriot man was driving the boat when the accident occurred late Monday afternoon off the coast of the Akamas nature reserve on the island's northwestern tip.

The state-run Cyprus News Agency said the boat driver suffered a spinal cord injury. It identified the dead woman as a 32-year-old who lived on Cyprus.

A police official said a group of four Chinese tourists that included another woman, a man and two children also was in the speedboat at the time of the accident. They sustained minor injuries.