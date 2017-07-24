Dog dies in hot car while owner cleans Florida condos

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a 2-year-old Chihuahua died in a hot car while its owner was cleaning condominiums in Florida.

Now 29-year-old Angela Delandra Rogers of Banks, Alabama, faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge.

The News Herald reports Panama City Beach police officers went to the parking lot at the Calypso Condominiums on Saturday after someone called about a dog left in a vehicle. The car was not running and its windows were cracked about an inch on each side.

The newspaper reports the temperatures ranged between 85 and 90 degrees. There was no food or water inside the vehicle for the dog.