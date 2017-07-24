Europe concerned at impact of US energy sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS — European Union officials are "activating all diplomatic channels" to press home their concerns that looming U.S. energy sanctions against Russia could impact Europe's energy supplies.

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled to consider the sanctions package as early as Tuesday, and the bill could be sent to President Donald Trump before Congress breaks for the August recess. The measures are aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.

Germany and Austria have criticized the penalties, saying they could affect European businesses involved in piping in Russian natural gas.