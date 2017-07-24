'Game of Thrones' actor who played Hodor DJs in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The actor who played a gentle giant named Hodor in the HBO show "Game of Thrones" has made his Las Vegas pool party debut.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2v0Ymq3 ) Irish actor Kristian Nairn performed as the DJ on Sunday at The Linq Hotel.
The set marked his third gig in Las Vegas, with prior shows taking place at Ghostbar in the Palms and Sushisamba in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.
Nairn says people are always sweet to him because of their love for his character Hodor.
