GOP Rep. Brooks uses audio of Scalise shooting in Senate ad

WASHINGTON — Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is using audio of last month's shooting involving GOP Whip Steve Scalise and other Republican congressmen in a campaign ad touting his support for gun rights.

Brooks is running in a Senate Republican primary to unseat appointed Sen. Luther Strange.

The ad opens with gunshots and shows Brooks, who was at the scene as a member of the House GOP baseball team, telling the media afterward that the "Second Amendment right to bear arm is to help ensure we always have a republic" and saying his position won't change.

A spokesman for Scalise said "some people have different ideas about what's appropriate."