Hurricane Hilary forms in Pacific off Mexico, far from land

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Hilary has formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say the storm does not pose any imminent threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary is located about 345 miles (560 kilometres ) south of Manzanillo and is moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph) roughly parallel to the coast.

The Category 1 storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is expected to become a major hurricane Tuesday and move farther out to sea.

Two tropical storms, Greg and Irwin, were even farther out in the Pacific on Monday and also posed no immediate threat to land.