IMF upgrades eurozone, Japan; leaves world outlook unchanged
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund upgraded the economic outlook for Europe, Japan and China this year. But the fund left its forecast for global growth unchanged from an April forecast, partly because the United States is unlikely to get much help from tax cuts and higher spending.
In a report out Monday, the IMF kept its expectation for worldwide economic growth at 3.5
The U.S. economy is expected to grow 2.1
The IMF releases its World Economic Outlook report in April and September or October and publishes updates in January and July.
The fund found that confidence and stability have returned to the eurozone, which was rocked by a debt crisis in the aftermath of the Great Recession of 2007-2009. Spending, investment and exports are up in Japan. Government stimulus is boosting China's economy, which had steadily decelerating since 2010, but economists worry that subsidized growth isn't sustainable.