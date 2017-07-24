News / World

In Minneapolis, fake sign warns of 'easily startled' police

The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of "easily startled" officers.

A fake street sign is mounted on the same pole as legitimate ones at the intersection of Cedar and Riverside Aves. Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Minneapolis.

(Erin Adler/Star Tribune via AP)

The Star Tribune reports the signs were spotted this weekend, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The official-looking orange metal sign reads: "WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED."

MINNEAPOLIS —

The sign has a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

The sign has a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

Joe Morino, who brought a friend to see the Minneapolis sign, said it has "a side of truth."

The Australian, Justine Damond, was unarmed when she was shot behind her home on July 15, after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

The officer who shot Damond has declined to be interviewed. The other responding officer says Damond approached their police cruiser shortly after he heard a loud sound.

