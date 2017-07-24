News / World

In New Zealand, Johnson parries queries on British politics

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, center, gestures as he speaks with guests as Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee, left, watches during the service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2017. Johnson is visiting the South Pacific nation for two days as Britain looks to strengthen its ties with its former colony amid a broader reshaping of Britain's global relationships as it prepares to leave the European Union. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand herald via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson brushed aside questions about infighting in his Conservative Party and speculation about him making a leadership bid during a visit to New Zealand.

Johnson used his renowned wit to parry questions during a joint media conference with New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee on Tuesday.

Asked about infighting in the party, Johnson said he'd been travelling in Japan and now New Zealand and that "any such activity's completely passed me by." He said the recent election had not evolved entirely how the government had wanted, but the Conservatives still had a workable majority.

Asked about whether he would seek to become prime minister, Johnson replied that the British people saw no need for further "political kerfuffle" and wanted the government get on with its job.

