Kosovo President fails political compromise for new Cabinet
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's president has failed to secure a compromise among political parties to create a new government.
His ethnic Albanian bloc of former independence war leaders holds 39 seats in the 120-seat parliament, the largest single group following a June 11 popular vote. To form a cabinet, it must muster a coalition with other political parties, or persuade individual lawmakers to support it.
Hashim Thaci's consultative meeting on Monday was not attended by the other main players: the nationalist Movement for Self-determination, as well as a coalition led by former Prime Minister Isa Mustafa and the main ethnic Serb minority party. All boycotted the meeting, saying the president was
Thaci decreed that parliament was to convene on Aug. 3. Kosovo declared unilateral independence from Serbia in 2008.