Motorcade to escort remains of Marine killed in plane crash

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A motorcade of veterans and motorcycle clubs will escort the remains of a Marine killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi home to New Jersey.

The coffin bearing the body of 20-year-old Cpl. Dan Baldassare will arrive Monday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. It will be taken to a funeral home in Freehold, New Jersey, and his funeral will take place on Tuesday at the Colts Neck High School football field.

Baldassare was among 15 Marines and a Navy sailor who died when the military transport plane slammed into soybean fields in the Mississippi Delta on July 10.