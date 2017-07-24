Personnel records out for Minnesota officer who shot woman

MINNEAPOLIS — The personnel records for a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman have been released.

The records show Officer Mohamed Noor was hired as a cadet in March 2015 and then went on to pass the exam and become a licensed sworn police officer.

The records show Noor also took multiple training courses, but there are no details about how he performed.

Noor is on paid leave after killing 40-year-old Justine Damond on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

The records released Monday don't list any awards or commendations for Noor. Records previously released show he had three complaints against him, including one that was dismissed with no discipline and two that are pending.