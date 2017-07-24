Portugal deploys 5,000 firefighters against woodland blazes

LISBON, Portugal — Almost 5,000 firefighters supported by water-dropping aircraft are deployed across central and northern areas of Portugal as the country continues its daily summertime battle against wildfires.

The Civil Protection Agency says it has managed to bring under control all but one of 108 forest fires that broke out Sunday thanks to the efforts of almost 4,982 firefighters and more than 1,000 vehicles.

The only blaze still causing trouble early Monday was around the town of Serta, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) northeast of Lisbon, where just over 700 firefighters and nine aircraft were in action.

Agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar says authorities are leaving the full contingent of firefighters in place because high winds and temperatures could re-ignite blazes.