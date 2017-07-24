Records: EPA chief jets away for weekends on taxpayer's dime
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Records show the head of the Environmental Protection Agency spent weekends in his home state during his first three months in office, frequently flying to and from Oklahoma at taxpayer's expense.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's expenses from March through May were released following a Freedom of Information request filed by Environmental Integrity Project, a non-profit watchdog group.
The records show Pruitt
The records indicate Pruitt attended speaking engagements or "informational meetings" during the trips, which were first reported by The New York Times.
EPA did not respond to requests for comment.