Red Cross chief takes dirt road to reach besieged Yemen city

CAIRO — The international Red Cross chief was forced to take a dirt road to reach the besieged western Yemeni city of Taiz, devastated by over two years of fighting.

Peter Maurer, the International Committee of the Red Cross chief, is visiting war-torn Yemen to witness firsthand its raging cholera epidemic and the humanitarian disaster against the backdrop of the civil war.

He posted a video on Monday showing him driving on unpaved roads and tweeted: "The city is encircled and main roads are cut off."

The war has split Taiz into areas controlled by the Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies, and those controlled by factions financed and armed by the Saudi-led coalition and the Yemeni government.