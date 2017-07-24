Report: German runaway girl in Iraq wants to go home

BERLIN — A teenage German girl, who ran away after converting to Islam and was found by Iraqi troops in Mosul, has told a newspaper she wants to go home.

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Monday it had interviewed 16-year-old Linda W., whose last name is not given in line with German privacy laws, and she said she had enough of war, weapons and suffering.

The paper wrote the teenager is currently on a military hospital ward in Baghdad because she's suffering from a bullet wound to her left leg.

The girl from the small town of Pulsnitz in eastern Germany said she'd been hiding in a basement in Mosul when she was captured by Iraqi soldiers.