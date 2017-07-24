Rising Chinese politician under investigation for corruption

BEIJING — China's ruling Communist Party says a rising star once tipped for a top leadership post is under investigation.

The party said the former leader of the mega-city of Chongqing, Sun Zhengcai, is suspected of "serious violation of discipline," its shorthand for corruption and abuse of office.

No details were given in Monday's one-sentence announcement, which comes ahead of a party congress at which President Xi Jinping is expected to receive a second five-year term as party leader.

Sun sat on the party's 25-member Politburo and had been seen as a candidate for promotion to the body's Standing Committee, the select group of leaders who constitute the apex of political power in China.