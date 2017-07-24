Texas activist targeted, beaten amid 'bathroom bill' debate

AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a Texas transgender activist beaten in a carjacking was targeted because of her gender identity, further raising tensions as state lawmakers advance revived legislation critics call an anti-LGBT "bathroom bill."

Court documents filed Monday show 17-year-old Rayshad Deloach and his 26-year-old brother, Raymond, are charged with beating and pulling a gun on Stephanie Martinez before stealing her car in Austin last week.

Raymond Deloach told police the brothers targeted Martinez because she was transgender.

Martinez has vocally opposed a bill requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms according to their birth-certificate gender that's nearing passage in the Senate. It failed during Texas' regular legislative session but was revived for an ongoing special session.