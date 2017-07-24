The Latest: Arizona hikers stranded by flooding are rescued

PHOENIX — The Latest on the rescue of hikers stranded by a flash flood (all times local):

7 a.m.

The last of 17 hikers stranded by a flash flood in Arizona have been rescued.

A rescue helicopter picked up the last two people Monday morning after they spent the night in a scenic canyon popular with hikers on the outskirts of metro Tucson.

The other 15 hikers stuck at Tanque Verde Falls, in Redington Pass, were lifted out by helicopter Sunday or were walked out by rescue teams. Those 15 included a 4-year-old boy.

Search and rescue teams had dropped food, water and blankets to the two remaining hikers.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Code Gress says the incident is a reminder of the dangers of flash flooding.

Eight days ago, a flash flood killed 10 members of an extended family in Tonto National Forest about 190 miles (300 kilometres ) north of where Sunday's flooding occurred near Tucson.

___

12:05 a.m.

Rescuers in southeastern Arizona say they expect to work late into the night to lead all 17 hikers stranded by a flash flood to safety.

By late Sunday, a Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter had rescued 8 people, including a 4-year-old boy, from the raging waters after heavy rains. Deputies say rescue teams hiking to the others plan to walk them out when the water subsides in the area 25 miles northeast of Tucson.

Officials said one of the remaining nine may have to be airlifted due to his location at Tanque Verde Falls in Redington Pass.