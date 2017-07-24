The Latest: Evacuation orders lifted for Washington fire

HUNTERS, Wash. — The Latest on wildfires burning in Washington state (all times local):

7:29 p.m.

Evacuation orders for people living near a wildfire in a rural area of northeast Washington state have been lifted.

KHQ reports ( http://bit.ly/2vDCmhO ) that that Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney says the roughly 400-acre blaze near Hunters, Washington, is 10 per cent contained as of Monday night. Stevens County Emergency Management says there are no longer evacuation orders for nearby residents.

The Red Cross had set up an emergency shelter at Columbia School late Sunday.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures burned.

___

11:39 a.m.

People living near a wildfire in a rural area of northeast Washington state have been ordered to evacuate.

The wildfire had grown to about 350 acres by Monday morning. Janet Pearce with the Department of Natural Resources says they had no containment by 11:30 a.m.

Pearce says the agency's earlier reports of 70 per cent containment were incorrect.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2tugfsV ) the fire was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Jill Jones of the Northeast Washington Interagency Communications Center.

Residents living near Bissell Road were told to leave the area immediately.

Jones says power outages were complicating matters. More than 900 customers along Highway 25, including the town of Hunters, are without power.

Power was lost when the fire burned power poles in the area.

The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at Columbia School late Sunday.

___