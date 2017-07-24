The Latest: Official: 2 dead, 6 hurt in South Dakota crash

ALCESTER, S.D. — The Latest on a vehicle slamming into pedestrians outside a rehabilitation centre in South Dakota (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Authorities now say six people were injured after a vehicle hit a group of people in a fatal crash outside a rehabilitation centre in southeast South Dakota.

Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan says the investigation is ongoing, but that the Monday morning crash in Alcester (AWL'-ses-tur) appears to have been an accident. He says the driver of the vehicle was among those taken to a hospital.

Mangan initially said eight people were taken to hospitals, but he later said the number was actually six. He didn't immediately provide details about the conditions of the injured.

The crash occurred outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center. Officials at the centre referred questions about the crash on Monday to the Highway Patrol.

Alcester is a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) south of Sioux Falls.

___

12:45 p.m.

Authorities say two people are dead and eight others are injured after a vehicle slammed into a group of people outside a rehabilitation centre in southeast South Dakota.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan says the accident occurred Monday morning outside the Alcester (AWL'-ses-tur) Care and Rehab Center. Alcester is a city of about 750 people south of Sioux Falls.

Mangan says the investigation is ongoing, but that the crash appears to have been accident. Mangan says the driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital.