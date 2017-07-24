Trump to speak to thousands of Scouts at their W. Va. summit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will address thousands of Boy Scouts at a national gathering on Monday.

That makes him the eighth president to attend the National Scout Jamboree, the organization says. More than 40,000 Scouts, leaders and volunteers are at the 10-day event, typically held every four years. President Barack Obama did not attend during his two terms, although he addressed a 100th anniversary event in 2010 by video.

Each U.S. president serves as honorary president of the Boy Scouts of America.