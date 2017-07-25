2 Hurricanes, tropical storm in Pacific far off Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY — Two hurricanes and a tropical storm are moving through the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say they do not pose an immediate threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Hilary is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Its centre is about 360 miles (575 kilometres ) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, and it is heading west-northwest at 10 mph (16 kph).

It is expected to continue picking up strength and become a major hurricane.

Former Tropical Storm Irwin grew into a Category 1 hurricane overnight with winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It too is headed away from land.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Greg is even farther out in the Pacific.