2 injured in officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Police say the shooting of a man and woman by Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers came after the officers investigated a tip from a crime victim., KVVU TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uUZqe6 .)

Police say the victim, who had been shot in the leg on Sunday, told officers where they might find the suspect in North Las Vegas, the station reports.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, police say, officers went to a house where they thought the suspect might be found. After police arrived, the suspect left the house, went into a car and drove off, the station reports.

Police say the officers chased the suspect, and a police helicopter followed.

The station reports that the vehicle crashed on 4600 block of Goldfield Street. Police say two suspects got out of the car, and the man was armed.

Police tell KVVU that officers shot the man and woman.