2 men in critical condition after fatal Cyprus boat accident

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Cyprus police spokesman says two men, a Greek Cypriot and a Chinese national, are being treated in critical condition after a boating accident that killed a Chinese woman.

Spokesman Andreas Angelides said Tuesday an investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of the accident, which took place on the island's remote northwestern tip late Monday.

It's believed the boat, driven by the 50-year-old Greek Cypriot man, may have struck some shoals close to shore. The accident killed a 32-year-old Chinese woman who lived on the island.