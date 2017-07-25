7 killed in robbery of anti-poverty aid in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Seven people are dead after assailants attacked a truck delivering anti-poverty aid payments on a rural road in southern Mexico.

The ambush-style attack in the state of Guerrero killed five municipal police officers and two federal bank employees.

A state security representative said in a statement the unidentified attackers made off with equivalent of $55,000. The attack took place as the truck crossed a mountain pass.

One bank employee was injured but still managed to report the ambush to authorities early Tuesday morning. The army, state police and the state prosecutor's office are all investigating. No arrests have been made.