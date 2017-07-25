Blast damages Catholic Bishops Council's Mexico headquarters

MEXICO CITY — An explosive device has damaged a door at the headquarters of Mexico's Roman Catholic Council of Bishops, but there are no injuries.

The council says the device was left outside the building in Mexico City before dawn Tuesday, and video of the explosion shows it blowing the door open.

The council and Mexican secular authorities are investigating.

Ramon Castro is a bishop for the diocese of Cuernavaca. In a tweet about the incident, he says he believes the incident "reflects the situation in Mexico" in general.