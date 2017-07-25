Boy cries at father's wedding while exchanging vows with new stepmom

For many, the emotions of a wedding can trigger a few tears.



A young boy standing at the alter of his father's wedding took that notion to new heights after his new stepmom delivered a special message just for him.

Gage Newville broke down as his father, U.S. Marine Corps. Sgt. Joshua Newville, and stepmom, Senior Airman Emily Leehan tied the knot last weekend.

"I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you," Leehan said.

