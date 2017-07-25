China fires back at US accusations over aerial encounter

BEIJING — China is denying that its fighter jet pilots acted dangerously during an encounter with a U.S. surveillance plane in international airspace in which the American pilot took evasive action to avoid a possible collision.

Spokesman Ren Guoqiang said in a statement Tuesday on the defence ministry's microblog that the performance of the pilots of the two J-10 fighters was "legal, necessary and professional."

Ren criticized frequent close-in surveillance runs by U.S. planes as raising the chance of accidents.