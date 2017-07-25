China fires back at US accusations over aerial encounter
BEIJING — China is denying that its fighter jet pilots acted dangerously during an encounter with a U.S. surveillance plane in international airspace in which the American pilot took evasive action to avoid a possible collision.
Spokesman Ren Guoqiang said in a statement Tuesday on the
Ren criticized frequent close-in surveillance runs by U.S. planes as raising the chance of accidents.
Such incidents continue to occur despite an agreement between the two sides to prevent them sparking an international crisis, as happened in April 2001 when a Chinese jet fighter collided with a U.S. surveillance plane, leading to the death of the Chinese pilot and China's detention of the U.S. air crew.