Diver pulled from site of Andrea Doria wreck has died

BOSTON — The Coast Guard says an unresponsive diver pulled from the water near the wreck of the Andrea Doria off Massachusetts has died.

Petty Officer Nicole Groll says the diver was operating off a commercial diving vessel on Monday afternoon.

An off-duty paramedic on board performed CPR for two hours as the vessel headed toward Montauk, New York.

A Coast Guard helicopter responded and communicated with crew members but did not take the diver off.

Groll says a medical professional on Tuesday confirmed to the Coast Guard that the diver died. She had no additional information.